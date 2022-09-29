Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Chicago Med star, Marlyne Barrett has revealed she has been diagnosed with uterine and ovarian cancer.

During an emotional interview with People, the American actress said she’s been quietly battling uterine and ovarian cancer after doctors discovered a large tumor on her uterus and left ovary in July.

“In April, I had a hernia repaired. So initially, it was supposed to be a three-month recovery and I was going to be fine. And something started happening where I had this accumulation of fluid that I couldn’t shake,” she told People, which broke the news Tuesday.

“I was definitely concerned that something was going on but I trucked on with the work,” she continued. “So by the time I went to see the doctor, they were very concerned. And when they did the CT scan, they found that I had an ovarian and uterine mass that had grown quite possibly to the size of a football.”

Barrett credits her Chicago Med character, Nurse Maggie Lockwood, and fans who were diagnosed with cancer for inspiring her to share her diagnosis. Maggie battled breast cancer during a recent season that resonated with viewers, specifically an episode when the character, who was undergoing chemotherapy, removed her wig.

“I felt the responsibility to tell the story,” she shared. “I think that we as human beings when things like this happen, we hide away. We’re scared to tell people about it. We’re scared to face the mortality of life. We’re scared to pronounce the word ‘cancer.’ We’re nervous to share that when we have so much more strength than we think. I’ve had people shave their heads on set to support me.”

She added of fans with cancer battles of their own she connected with, “I’ve had a sea of women and people contact me through Instagram that over the years that I’ve reached out to. I felt like they brought me courage. As I was progressing with work, I felt this sense of inevitability to have to meet their hearts where they met me.”

Barrett is preparing to go through a third round of chemotherapy at the LA-based national cancer institute, City of Hope.

As of now, the star is taking it ‘one day at a time’ while also experiencing ‘a wave of emotion that comes’ over her at times.

‘But it’s okay not to have it all together. You can’t tangibly hold onto fear. But I’m holding onto faith.I find new strength to carry on every day because of [my children]. I want to see them get married one day. And I will.’