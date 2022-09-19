Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Chelsea football club of England is reportedly close to appointing Christian Freund as their new Sporting Director.

According to several reports emanating from England, Freund is set to quit Austrian Bundesliga club, Red Bull Salzburg, for Stamford Bridge.

Popular football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, also reported that Chelsea are close to hiring Freund after agreeing personal terms with the Austrian last week.

According to Romano, Salzburg will agree a compensation package with Chelsea to secure Freund’s arrival this coming week.

Chelsea have also been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain advisor, Luis Campos, and reportedly offered him £135,000-a-week.