Friday, September 9, 2022 – Chelsea players reportedly discussed recently sacked manager, Thomas Tuchel’s failed marriage and his new younger girlfriend.

Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday, September 7, just seven games into the 2022-2023 campaign and 100 days into billionaire, Todd Boehly’s reign following his £4.25billion take over from Russian oligarch, Roman Abramovich.

According to The Independent, Tuchel reportedly lost the confidence of the Chelsea squad due to his difficult characteristics and erratic behaviour, while his private life was a topic of dressing room gossip.

In April 2022 Tuchel and his wife Sissi (pictured above) announced they would be getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage. Friends of the couple said that they had ‘exhausted all avenues’ and that there was no hope of a reconciliation.

As a result, the couple filed for divorce and parted ways officially in May after a judge at London’s High Court accepted their request.

Not long after, Tuchel was pictured with his new Brazilian girlfriend, Natalie Max, (pictured below) on July 28. The pair were seen relaxing on a boat in Sardinia before heading back to their £20,000-a-night private villa.

The new report claims Tuchel’s private life was said to be contributing factor to his dismissal as it changed the players perception of him.

The squad is said to have been discussing how his marriage had fallen apart and the fact he had a younger girlfriend.

However, his failed marriage is not the only reason Tuchel lost control of the dressing room at Chelsea as the players reportedly lost faith in his vision for the club and his tactics for the squad. He was no longer regarded as the ‘genius’ that guided them to Champions League glory, the report added.

Tuchel’s ‘difficult’ characteristics and ‘erratic’ behaviour also played a role in his sacking at Chelsea. The German manager is said to be guilty of changing his mind frequently.

A source within the Chelsea camp told the publication that Tuchel, 49, would ‘say one thing and then complain when it was done’. They said this was because Tuchel would struggle with the pressure of making decisions.

Chelsea are now in the process of hiring Graham Potter – rated as one of the best emerging managers in England. The Brighton boss is expected to meet Boehly for talks over the role imminently.