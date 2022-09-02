Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has moved to explain why he rushed to announce William Ruto as the winner of the August 9th presidential contest amid the controversies and despite not having all the results.

Responding to a question put him by Justice Isaac Lenaola, Chebukati, through the help of Ruto’s legal team, led by Prof Kithure Kindiki, stated that events at Bomas of Kenya on August 15 forced him to declare William Ruto as President-elect in a rush.

Kindiki opined that even if the Chebukati utilised the extra day that was remaining, nothing much would have changed as four other commissioners had dissented the results.

Further, Kindiki explained that the chaos that erupted prior to the announcement by Chebukati played a part in the rush to announce the results.

“The results could not be announced the following day because, by that time, there was no time for consensus among the commissioners as the four had walked out.

“Commissioners were injured and Chebukati had to make the announcement,” he stated.

