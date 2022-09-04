Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Defense Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, has faulted President-elect William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade for praising IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati even after bungling the August 9 presidential election.

Speaking during a funeral burial in Kimilili, Bungoma County, yesterday, Wamalwa said Kenyans will know if Chebukati is a hero or a villain when the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Monday.

“Those of you who have been praising Chebukati that he is a hero, that he did miracles for you, the jury is still out. On Monday, we will know if Chebukati is a hero or a villain,” the Defence CS stated.

The DAP-K party patron asked the Supreme Court to deliver justice after it emerged that IEBC was operating in two factions at the time when Chebukati declared William Ruto as President-Elect.

He noted that the Supreme Court ruling will mark a moment of truth about what transpired in the August 9 General Election and the vote tallying process.

“What Kenyans want is not miracles, they want justice. On Monday we urge Kenyans to be patient. Justice will prevail and we will know whether Chebukati is a hero or a villain, that day is coming,” he said.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and other petitioners challenged Chebukati’s decision to declare Ruto as President-elect, stating that the results announced by Chebukati were null and void.

In the case, Odinga urged the apex court to nullify Ruto’s win, claiming that IEBC was split into two, one led by Chebukati and the other by vice chairperson Juliana Cherera.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.