Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has begun implementing President William Ruto’s directive of restoring the operations of clearing goods back to the port of Mombasa.

In a statement yesterday, KPA Managing Director John Mwangemi affirmed to all shipping lines that the place of clearance and mode of transport for their goods shall be of their choice.

Further, shipping Lines were advised to facilitate importers’ nomination of the place of clearance including Port clearance, Kenya Revenue Authority’s Licensed Container Freight Stations (CFSS), and Kenya Ports Authority’s Inland Container depots.

“Kenya Ports Authority wishes to affirm its commitment to implement the directive by His Excellency the President during his inauguration on 13th September 2022 that “clearing of all goods and other attendants operational issues to revert to the Port of Mombasa,” KPA stated.

He added that the notice superseded the 2018 directive that forced importers to use the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

During his inauguration speech, Ruto affirmed that the directive to revert operations to the Mombasa port was necessitated by the need to boost the country’s economy and enhance the ease of doing business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.