Monday, September 12, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto has moved to keep his promise to lower the price of maize flour which has hit an all-time high.

During a church service in Maua, Meru County, yesterday, Ruto revealed that he had held extensive discussions with officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and resolved first to reduce the cost of fertilizers.

He noted that this would lower the production cost of maize and subsequently increase farmers’ productivity.

“Over the last four days, I have held meetings with the Ministry of Agriculture on how we can reduce the cost of maize flour. Farmers have been buying fertilizers at Ksh 6,000 per bag.

“In the week beginning Monday, I will announce the new cost of fertilizers so that we enable maize farmers to increase their productivity. This will help lower the cost of flour, not just maize but also for all cereals,” Ruto explained.

Currently, a 2kg packet of maize flour goes for an average of Ksh200, after a government subsidy that had seen the price of the commodity drop to Ksh100 ended.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.