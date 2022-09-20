Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – President William Ruto has moved to walk the talk to bring down the cost of Unga.

This is after he finally released the Ksh3.55 billion subsidy to bring down the cost of fertilizers which in turn will increase the production of maize and ultimately push the prices of Unga down.

Farmers can now access subsidized fertilizer in line with Ruto’s directive.

Through the Ministry of Agriculture, 1.4 million bags were released to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) yesterday.

“To actualize the Presidential directive, the subsided fertilizer program will start with counties undertaking planting during the short rains season of 2022.

The government has availed Ksh3.55 billion to subsidize 71,000 metric tonnes (1.42 million x 50 Kg bags) of fertilizer for growing food crops during the short rains season,” read part of the statement.

The 1.4 million bags of fertilizer at Ksh3,500 per 50Kg bag were deployed to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Depots and sub-depots in the country.

Also, individual farmers will be entitled to a maximum of 100 bags of 50kg fertilizer.

“The Ministry appeals to farmers requiring fertilizers in the short rains dependent areas to visit the nearest NCPB depot or sub-depot to access the subsidized fertilizer,” read the statement in parts.

In his speech, the President insisted that his administration will put more focus on production as opposed to consumption.

Following the announcement of the new strategy, the Ruto-Rigathi administration has since removed subsidies related to consumption.

