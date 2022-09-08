Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 8, 2022 – A CCTV footage captured at a supermarket in South Africa shows the moment a child was snatched from a trolley by an unknown person.

The suspect is seen in the video posing as a customer before snatching the baby from the trolley as the mother was picking up items from the shelves.

The kidnapped child was found hidden in the store after security was alerted.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with the kidnapping incident.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.