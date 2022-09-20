Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor, Dr. Patrick Njoroge, has revealed that some people in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government wanted him to do illegal deals three months before the August 9th Presidential election.

Speaking on Monday during MPs induction at Safari Park Hotel, Njoroge claimed that individuals wanted to bring back the INfamous Goldenberg scandal but their attempts failed.

“In the last 3 months, there are people who tried to bring us back to Goldenberg. I don’t want to get into the details because they will need proof and I am not DCI,” Dr. Njoroge

The CBK Governor also stated that all is well as a new government is now in place.

“We have some rogue traders, in particular banks. They are working to do their thing. We want after those. And we have went after them. I think you cannot kill every mosquito in the room but you have to deal with it,” he said.

“We were in a particular season, everything was about politics. Now that we are in another season I can assure you that sanity has returned after the announcement of presidential results and the declaration of the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Njoroge said.

The Goldenberg scam was a political scandal in the 1990s in which the Kenyan government was exposed to have substantially subsidized gold exports by paying Goldenberg International 35 percent more than their foreign currency earnings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.