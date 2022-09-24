Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 24, 2022 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has once again disappointed the hustlers after he said President William Ruto‘s government has no plan of changing the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

During the Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaigns, Ruto and Gachagua vowed to change the system which they claimed is a huge burden on parents and guardians.

But speaking on Friday in Kisumu during the National Music Festivals held at Kisumu Girls High School, DP Gachagua said that the Government will not change the curriculum but will instead form a task force to look into the problems with the system and address them.

“Our Government will soon be unveiling a task force to look at educational reforms including CBC with a view of not abolishing it but reviewing it so that we retain what is good and improve what is causing concern,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command also stated that the Kenya Kwanza administration will engage in the creative economy to ensure that it creates jobs and income for talented young people.

“The Government has elaborate policies and programmes to translate the talents of our young people into income,” he said.

