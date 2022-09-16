Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: WAREHOUSE CASUAL

LOCATION: NAIROBI

STARTING DATE: IMMEDIATELY

Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming the No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa.

Kilimall serves a retail customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support, and many other premium services.

We invite you to be part of our team by submitting your application to the following role bases in Nairobi.

INBOUND

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of an Inbound Officer in our Warehouse Department.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Timely receiving and put-away of signed goods from suppliers

2. Conducting quality check on all incoming goods

3. Maintaining warehouse arrangement and spacing standards

4. Reporting of all abnormal instances encountered at any points of inbound stages

WHO ARE YOU?

Required Skills and Competencies:

Degree/diploma in warehousing/Procurement/Supply Chain or any other related fields. Excellent communication skills Proper time management. Strong work ethics. Critical thinking and good decision making skills. Good command of Microsoft Word, Excel and PPT.

How to Apply





Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? Apply by sending an email with your CV and a convincing cover letter to recruitment@kilimall.com. clearly stating the subject heading “INBOUND OFFICER ”’ by 23rd September 2022.



Due to the high volume of applications received only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.