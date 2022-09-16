Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Cardi B has spoken out on Instagram after she was given 15 days of community service as punishment after she took a plea deal.

The rapper was in court on Thursday September 15, where she agreed to plead guilty to 3rd-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors. The deal means she avoids a trial and a possible jail sentence.

As part of the plea, there’s also an order of protection that requires Cardi to stay away from the women she ordered an attack on for 3 years.

“Everyday the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her in court today, September 15.

Recall that Cardi was accused of ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, who are sisters, in August 2018

Cardi allegedly thought Jade had slept with her man, Offset, hence the attack.