Friday, September 16, 2022 – Cardi B took a plea deal in her strip club fight case and this deal will keep her out of jail.

Cardi agreed to plead guilty to 3rd-degree assault and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, and her punishment is 15 days of community service.

She showed up to court today, September 15, to accept the plea deal.

Jury selection was set to begin Friday, September 16, and the trial would have started on Monday, September 19, but both are no longer necessary.

Recall that Cardi was accused of ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, who are sisters, in August 2018.

Cardi allegedly thought Jade had slept with her man, Offset.

Cardi was arrested and booked a few months later for her alleged role in the strip club fight.

As part of the plea, there’s also an order of protection that requires Cardi to stay away from the women for 3 years.