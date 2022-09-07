Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Cardi B and Offset threw their son a lavish car-themed party to celebrate his first birthday.

The mum-of-two treated her youngest child Wave Set to the extravagant celebration and shared photos from the party with her Instagram followers.

She uploaded a series of videos to her Stories showing the efforts the pair had gone to make the tot’s day was a special one.

For the party, Cardi and Offset’s entire family wore matching denim.

Offset’s kids from his previous relationships – daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12 – also matched with the family.

Wave made quite an entrance to his party.

Party guests watched as the tot made his impressive entrance through huge green and blue balloon arches. When the car nearly came to a standstill, Wave’s big sis Kulture was on hand to push him along to keep him going on his way.

He is also filmed riding around on a small motorised truck before venturing down a fancy red carpet which was flagged by a range of expensive-looking sports cars on either side.

See photos below