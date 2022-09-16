Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Candace Owens has branded Kim Kardashian a “prostitute” and her mother Kris Jenner a pimp following Ray J’s claim that Kris orchestrated the leak of their sex tape.

Ray J released receipts to back his claim that his and Kim’s sex tape were turned into a fame-making opportunity by Kris Jenner. He also claims Kris made them record the sex tape a second and third time to get Kim’s best angles.

Conservative commentator, Candace Owens, during her Daily Wire talk show, blasted Kim, 41, and her mother, 66, over the tape.

Candace said: “Kim Kardashian is a prostitute; her mother is a pimp — worse than a prostitute.”

She went on to call out Kris for making her daughter become famous through sex. She said Kris’ plan worked and Kim is still selling sex to stay relevant.

Candace continued: “Kim Kardashian is a corpse; she’s a body without a soul.

“She is so emblematic of the society that we live in today, that if you are willing to degrade yourself, if you are willing to denigrate yourself, then our society, our American society will give you more.”

She went on: “There are really no words that can adequately describe how positively disgusted I am by the story.

“A mother sat down and decided to sell her daughter’s body for fame and money and she was successful.”

Owens, a mother of two, condemned Jenner for allegedly watching, “various tapes of her daughter having sex with a boyfriend out of wedlock.”

She further commented: “‘Let’s sell this tape, this is the best one, you look the best in this tape, this will make you the most famous’.

“Not only is that disgusting, but then that her plan worked. Kim Kardashian is a billionaire today, and she is, by the way, still selling sex.”

Watch Candace speak in the video below