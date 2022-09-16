Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Ecuador’s Byron Castillo failed to attend a FIFA Appeal Commission hearing about his nationality after admitting to using a false birth certificate and fake passport.

FIFA had ordered Castillo to make himself available for the hearing, which was conducted remotely by three judges from Zurich after an audio recording of the Ecuador international revealing birth details which matched his Colombian birth certificate was released earlier this week.

Castillo was not willing to submit to cross-examination from the judges, however, leaving Ecuador Football Federation officials to argue his case.

The Chile FA claim to have documents proving Castillo was never eligible to represent Ecuador – a case seemingly supported by his audio confession and that as a result, they should forfeit the qualifying matches in which he played, which would send Chile to the World Cup.

FIFA have 20 days to deliver a verdict, but with the World Cup, just nine weeks away are expected to announce their decision within days.

Chile could take their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne if FIFA rule against them, but are running out of time as Ecuador are due to take part in the opening game of the World Cup against Qatar on 20 November.