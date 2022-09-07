Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Business Management Internship 

Qualifications

  • Possess a Diploma from a recognized Institution; Diploma in Business Management
  • Be a Kenyan youth below 30 years of age    
  • Provide a Certificate of good conduct    
  • Should possess interpersonal and communication skills    
  • Must be goal oriented, dynamic, passionate and self-starter    
  • A person of integrity    
  • Should possess strong analytical skills    
  • Must be computer literate

In addition the applicants must:- 

How to Apply

Interested candidates should apply through  the KEMRI Website   www.kemri.org/careers(e- recruitment portal) on or before 19″ September, 2022 by 5.00 p.m.

Please Note:

The Internship engagement is strictly for twelve months and the Institute WILL NOT offer employment after the completion of the program.

A monthly stipend of Kes. 25,000/= and Kes. 15,000 for Bachelors and diploma holders respectively will be given without any other benefits.

Interns will be expected to take up a personal accident cover and medical Insurance cover.

  • INCOMPLETE applications will not be considered
  • Only short listed candidates will be contacted
  • It is a criminal Offence to provide false information and documents in the application;

  KEMRI is committed to diversity. Persons with disability and those from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply.

