Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Newly elected Busia County Senator, Okiya Omtata, has claimed that Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola threatened him.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Omtatah alleged that Lenaola texted him threats on WhatsApp, ostensibly, over his comments on the Presidential petition that was dismissed by the apex Court.

“Justice Lenaola threatened me and I said twende kazi na tutaenda kazi,” Omtatah said.

He went on to say that he is ready to take on the Supreme Court judge saying he has chosen a war he enjoys fighting.

“I am a fighter, my friend. He is inviting me to a feast. Especially coming from a judge of the Supreme Court.

“I have litigated before you then you come and threaten me? You don’t get away with it,” he said.

Justice Lenaola is one of the seven Supreme Court judges who unanimously dismissed petitions filed by Azimio leader Raila Odinga and six others who had challenged the declaration of William Ruto as the President-elect.

Omtatah was one of the petitioners who filed a case challenging the declaration of Ruto as the winner of the August 9 polls.

