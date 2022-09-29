Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Bus Assistants

Nova Pioneer is looking for superstar Bus Assistants for our Tatu Day and Athi River Day Campuses willing and ready to start in January 2023.

This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, inquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 13 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit http://www.novapioneer.com.

Responsibilities

Fully embrace Nova’s values and beliefs and promote them to students, staff, parents and members of the outside community.

Work cohesively in a team, being respectful of each person’s contributions and style.

Maintain Door to Door Policy for pick-up and drop-off of pupils.

Ensure that every pupil is seated and using seat-belt before commencement of every journey.

Attend staff meetings that arise throughout the school year.

Accompany, assist and supervise pupils as they board/alight the bus and hand them to the designated guardian.

Advise the Transport Manager of any improvement involving pick up and drop off of pupils by observing and tracking route timings.

Convey any feedback/comment/enquiry from parents to the Transport Manager.

Deliver medication and convey dosage instructions to the school nurse.

Ensure that all pupils on route are on-board before commencement of journey.

Communicate to Transport Manager and School Dean regarding pupil behaviour.

Ensure all on board are aware of rules and responsibilities as passengers.

Maintain order and discipline in the school bus.

Familiarize with all School bus routes and timings.

Perform any other duties as assigned while not on route.

Safety

Supervise use of seatbelts by all pupils.

Ensure that pupils don’t drink or eat while the bus is in motion to avoid choking.

Ensure that pupils stand only when the bus comes to a complete halt.

Take prompt action in times of distress such as accidents, focusing on students’ safety primarily.

Follow the emergency procedure and work hand in hand with the driver to administer first aid where necessary.

Qualifications

Possess a diploma certificate. ECD will be an added advantage.

Ability to work, monitor and assist young children while on the bus.

Must Possess a recent (not older than 6 months) Certificate of Good Conduct.

Recommendation from 3 previous employers.

Minimum 2 years’ experience with school bus transportation.

Ability to take care of pupils while on the bus.

Client service and public interaction skills.

Analytical and problem-solving skills.

Effective verbal and listening communications skills.

First aid knowledge.

How to Apply

Apply for the job here