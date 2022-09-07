Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – A brother has been charged with killing his sister, 18, and eight-year-old twin siblings in Dublin, Ireland.

Andy Cash, 24, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara for a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Monday night, September 5.

Twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley, aged eight, and their older sister Lisa Cash, 18, were killed at their home in Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght.

The court heard Mr Cash replied ‘no comment’ when charged with the murders of his three siblings, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Judge McNamara denied a request from Mr Cash’s solicitor that he should be kept in solitary confinement.

At about 9.20pm last night, Mr. Cash appeared before a special sitting of Dublin District Court, charged with three courts of murder. He stood when requested by Judge McNamara so she could formally identify him at the special sitting.

McNamara denied him bail and remanded Mr. Nash in custody. He will appear before Cloverhill district court at 10am next Friday, September 9, via video link.

Cash allegedly stabbed Lisa when she tried to protect the twins, while their 14-year-old brother managed to escape through a window and call for help, the Irish Sun reported.

Lisa’s body was found at the bottom of the stairs with apparent stab wounds.

Lisa Cash and her eight-year-old twin siblings Christy and Chelsea, died after the incident at their home. It is believed that older sister Lisa was babysitting at the time they lost their lives.

The victims’ 14-year-old brother was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, and their mother was released from the hospital on Sunday and is being supported by her family.

The motive behind the killing of Andy Cash’s siblings is still unclear.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin has expressed his ‘deepest sympathies’ to their family, and said that the ‘terrible tragedy’ had ‘left the nation shocked and very saddened’, while Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described the deaths as ‘dreadful and traumatic’.