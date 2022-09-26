Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – Britney Spears hit out at her family and one-time management team in a series of Instagram posts.

The Grammy-winning singer, 41, disclosed how she was treated by her camp over the past 14 years, and even claimed that her security were able to see her naked within her own home as she changed clothes and showered.

And comparing herself to Jennifer Lopez, Britney said that the actress would never be treated in the same way she has been.

She wrote; “After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted … it’s ruined for me … but that wasn’t the worst part … the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for four months.”

She added: “I’d like to see somebody tell Jennifer Lopez to sit down eight hours a day seven days a week … no car. I’d like to see a management team tell Jennifer Lopez to go through what I went through … what the f*** do you think she would do …. her family would NEVER allow that.”

On 1 February 2008, Britney was involuntarily placed under a conservatorship by her father, Jamie Spears and lawyer Andrew M Wallet after displaying erratic behaviour, before it was terminated by a judge in November 2021, after almost 14 years.