Friday, September 2, 2022 – Spears has sent an emotional message to her sons, Jayden and Preston after Jayden granted an interview to speak about their family feud.

Britney’s ex, Kevin Federline, 44, claimed in an interview with ITV news in August that his teenage boys, Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16, haven’t seen their mother in months and they don’t want to see her.

Britney’s son Jayden, 15, then granted an interview with The Sun about their challenging family situation.

He admitted that there is a chink in their relationship and “it will take a lot of time and effort” for them to repair the relationship.

However, he added: “I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.”

Britney reacted in a lengthy Instagram post.

She wrote: “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls**t I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!

“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother.”

The Grammy winner seemed to echo Jayden’s statement in a way, writing: “And maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!! Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that to anyone !!!!

She continued, taking a swipe at ex-husband Kevin Federline: “I helped your father who hasn’t had a job in 15 years … I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION !!!”

“I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I’m so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more,” Britney ranted.

She continued: “I did that for you. And Preston … I’m aware of your gift … I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well !!! It’s horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them !!!”

Britney urged her teenage son: “If you could pause for a second remember where you came from !!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be!!!! Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love !!!”

She added: “I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano … you and your brother both are brilliant and I’m so proud to call you both mine.”