Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Maya Jama and Ben Simmons have reportedly split eight months after getting engaged.

The British presenter, 28, and the basketball star, 26, were said to have struggled with their busy schedules and maintaining a long distance, as Ben is based in Brooklyn while Maya lives in London.

‘While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realize that they just come from two different worlds,’ a source told NY Post of the breakup, adding that it was ‘one of the hardest decisions of their lives.’

‘It’s been a difficult time for them,’ the insider went on, ‘They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.’

‘After many long nights and hours of heartfelt talks, they finally realized as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel have made it incredibly impossible to make it work,’ the source added.

Despite calling an end to their romantic relationship, it’s believed the pair hope to stay in each other’s lives, as ‘there is a lot of love between them.’

The reports come as Maya has been celebrating her 28th birthday on a girls’ trip in Ibiza.

The fresh reports of a split come just weeks after the pair poured cold water on rumours they had called it quits.

A source claimed the pair’s relationship had hit the rocks last month after Maya decided she wanted to focus on her career.

Maya also took to her Twitter to seemingly deny the report. ‘Stop believing sources in papers plz,’ she tweeted, a day after the breakup report came out.

Ben proposed to Maya last Christmas following a seven-month romance after she spent the festive period at his £3.7million mansion in New Jersey.

Despite the reports of their split, Maya was still seen sporting her huge engagement ring at the GRM Gala last week where she wore a striking red gown.

A source told the publication: ‘Maya called off the engagement after things came to head last month.

‘She is not going back to New York now, it’s heartbreaking for both of them, especially as they were so committed to each other.

‘They’re both young and want to focus on their careers. Maya has a bright future ahead of her with job offers coming in all over the world and is feeling positive.

‘She has been hitting the gym a lot and spending time with her good friends.’

Maya and Ben were first romantically linked in June 2021 after they were seen on a night out together at restaurant Sexy Fish in London’s Mayfair.

Ben previously dated Kendall Jenner, 26, but the pair called things off in May 2019 after months of dating on-and-off. WhIle, Maya dated rapper Stormzy for four years, with the pair splitting in 2019, ending their relationship in order to focus on their careers instead