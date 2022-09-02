Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – Popular British blogger and social media star, LadBaby has allegedly been filmed caressing an unknown woman’s bottom in a nightclub.

The family-friendly internet personality, 35, whose real name is Mark Hoyle, appears to wrap his arms around the woman, who does not appear to be his wife Roxanne, then rub her in the 18-second video shared online.

The unknown woman is then seen walking away and Mark is left on his own.

Mark shares two kids with his fellow vlogger Roxanne, 37, who is in the process of breaking into show business as a presenter on ITV’s Lorraine.

The short clip was posted on TikTok this week but has since been deleted from the social network which said it violated its content terms.

It is not clear when the video was recorded although Mark can be seen wearing a wedding ring.

Mark married Roxanne in Las Vegas in 2015 and was later able to give up his job as a graphic designer to become a full-time influencer when his videos gained traction online. As LadBaby he has 5.6million followers on Facebook thanks to his funny videos which frequently involve his wife and children.

The video from tiktok of what looks like #ladbaby cheating. Certainly looks like him to me anyway pic.twitter.com/Z8uWp91o9v — Kookie 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@kookiethekat) August 28, 2022