Saturday, 24 September 2022 – There is a video of a pastor defrauding his congregants in a church service, that has gone viral on social media.

The youthful and cunning preacher told his church members that they have to bribe his angels with money if they want to get blessings.

He urged them to go to the altar and give him money to ‘provoke’ the angels and in the process, they will get instant blessings and miracles

“Come on, give me money. Provoke my angels,” the man of God was heard saying in the viral video.

According to the rogue preacher, the more money in his hands, the easier it is for his congregants to get blessings.

Watch the video.

