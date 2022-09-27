Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly been spending time together after her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

According to PageSix, the 58-year-old Bullet Train actor and the 31-year-old Versace supermodel have been seeing each other but are not ‘officially dating.’

A source shared, ‘People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.’

The source also shared that more would be revealed later as they said, ‘Stay tuned.’

PageSix did not say what city the two have been spending time in, but she has been in New York lately and then last week went to Italy for the Versace show. On Sunday Pitt was in Paris.

But it looks like Emily is not the only one, as the insider said that he has also ‘been seen with other people’ in recent months. It was also added that he is not really dating ‘anyone in particular.’

In August OK magazine also claimed Pitt was getting close to Ratajkowski: ‘He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always though Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?’

Meanwhile, Pitt is divorced from Angelina Jolie but they are embroiled in a custody battle over their kids.

Emily recently filed for divorce from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard amid claims he had cheated.