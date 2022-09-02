Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – A young child died when he got his head stuck in a goal net.

Enrico Braga Souza, 1, was found motionless in a nursery playground in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 31.

The shocking incident occurred when the toddler was taking part in a game of football at playtime.

A teacher found the child stuck in the net and he was immediately taken to a nearby healthcare unit, before he was moved to an ambulatory medical care facility where he died.

CEI Meninos nursery will remain closed until September 5 as police look into what happened.

Police said an investigation was taking place that could “possibly lead to a manslaughter charge.”

Police spokesman Douglas Dias Torres said:

“I believe he put his neck through a gap in the net and he may have lost his balance and was unable to touch the ground with his hands.”