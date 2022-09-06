Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – Renowned human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has explained how Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, lost the election to President-Elect William Ruto.

Despite enjoying the backing of the incumbent President and ‘deep state’, Raila Odinga was whitewashed by Ruto who contested for the presidency for the first time.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mwangi said he supported Raila and his running mate Martha Karua because he believed in their ideology and they deserved to run the country.

He added that he is not worried that they lost the August 9 presidential election.

“I’m not worried. Not at all. I supported Raila and Martha who l believed deserved to run Kenya but they lost. Why they lost is a long story of deceit and betrayal,” Mwangi said.

The activist went ahead to question if Kenyans will be fine, going forward, stating that each time he has been arrested he was fighting for their rights and not his.

“I have never been beaten or arrested fighting for myself, it’s always for other people’s rights. I will be fine. Will you?”

Mwangi’s words come a day after the Supreme Court of Kenya, in a unanimous decision, upheld the election of William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.