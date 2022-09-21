Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Revered Human Rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has explained why Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, lost the August 9th election to Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Tuesday, Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer, said Raila Odinga lost because he entrusted his campaign to his family members who were not doing their work as they were supposed to do.

He also said the Raila campaign secretariat was full of sycophants who refused to tell him the truth about his presidential ratings and how to popularise himself, especially among the youths.

“It had sycophants, the presidential candidate’s family, and incompetent people in critical roles. They behaved as if we had won and failed to carry out their assigned roles diligently,’

“They trashed feedback, ignored messages, and never returned calls. The Kenya Kwanza team capitalized on our hubris, organized better, worked harder, and got the controversial win,” Mwangi said.

Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga was among family members in the campaign secretariat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.