Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga and his legal team will have to go back to the drawing board.

This is after the Supreme Court declined to help them by refusing to force IEBC to open all 8 servers for scrutiny despite protest.

Led by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Raila’s team protested that IEBC had denied them full access to their servers, where it is allegedly deleting evidence.

Responding to issues raised by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Justice Isaac Lenaola refused to grant the prayers by the advocate who claimed that IEBC gave access to only one server.

Justice Lenaola reckoned that the court would only allow Raila’s legal team and the IEBC to submit their claims once it receives a report from a technical team dispatched by the court to oversee the supervised access to servers.

“We received a full report from the technical team that was at IEBC and we were informed that the process of compliance was completed last night.

“As far as our team is concerned the process has been finished.”

“Should there be any issues or any concerns that the parties have, let those issues be addressed once we receive those reports this morning?”

“You can address the question of noncompliance, servers you think were not accessed, the question on the information you received from your agents who were present and you the IEBC can respond to the complaints by the petitioner’s counsel.”

“The court will accurately determine what the input of what you are saying is. As far as we are concerned, that matter is spent, please address us tomorrow substantively once we receive the report,” Lenaola stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.