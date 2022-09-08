Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 September 2022 – An employee of Transline Bus Company who recorded himself mocking Raila Odinga and his supporters after the Supreme Court upheld William Ruto’s victory on Monday has begged for forgiveness.

The man, identified as Cliff Onchiri, erupted in joy at his place of work and shouted,” wake up, he has been defeated again,” in reference to Raila Odinga.

The video elicited angry reactions on social media, prompting the company to take disciplinary measures against him.

Onchiri has apologized to Raila and his supporters after the video went viral and angered his employer.

He said it was not his intention to hurt anyone.

Onchiri admitted that it was stupid for him to take a political stand while dressed in the company’s attire.

Watch a video of him issuing an apology.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.