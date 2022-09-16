Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Hollywood actress Blake Lively, 35, has announced she is pregnant with her fourth child.

She broke the news on Thursday, September 15, when she attended the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

She debuted her baby bump in a gold mini dress on the red carpet at the Summit.

Blake and Ryan are already parents to three daughters: James, seven, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty.