Saturday, September 17, 2022 – First Lady Rachel Ruto, on Friday, hosted Bishop Silas Yego of the African Inland Church (AIC) at State House, Nairobi.

Rachel revealed that Yego officiated her wedding with Ruto and thanked him for many years of service to the church and the nation.

The man of God was spotted holding a brown envelope containing money as he left State House.

See the photo that has sparked reactions.

