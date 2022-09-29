Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – American country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is reportedly ‘engaged’ to singer Firerose, five months after his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce.

The Achy Breaky Heart artist, 61, is ‘believed to be engaged’ to the songstress, who ‘was spotted with a huge diamond ring’ recently, according to The US Sun. Billy Ray and Firerose worked with one another on a single last year titled New Day.

Billy and Firerose, whose age is unknown, have been seen spending time together in several posts on both of their Instagram accounts.

Billy Ray shares five children with Tish Cyrus, 55, – daughters Brandi, 35, Miley, 29, and Noah, 22, and sons Trace, 33, and Braison, 28.

In Tish Cyrus’ divorce filing earlier this year, she said that she and Billy Ray hadn’t cohabitated in more than two years.

According to the outlet, the romantic relationship could impact Billy Ray’s relationship with superstar songstress Miley, after reports that the father and daughter had unfollowed one another’s Instagram accounts amid tension.

‘Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose,’ an insider said. ‘There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.’

Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him and he has just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.’

Firerose was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to Los Angeles at the age of 19, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville.

She told the outlet she has long felt an inclination toward singing and songwriting.

‘I honestly can’t tell you where it came from but my spirit and my soul connected to the world through music and helped me make sense of everything,” she told the outlet. ‘I would get home from school and write a song about my day and thought that it was a normal thing to do.’

She said that she taught herself how to play the piano: ‘It just felt right to sit at the keys. I didn’t know the names of the chords but I felt it and I played by ear.’