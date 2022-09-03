Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed Raila Odinga’s worst fears.

While responding to allegations that a Venezuelan national, Jose Camargo, manipulated Forms 34A, IEBC admitted that its KIEMS kits had serial number errors.

Appearing before the Supreme Court on Friday, IEBC lawyer Mahat Somane stated that the errors originated from the exercise of serialization of the technology gadgets.

“We understood our role in this court is to provide all the information for it to make a decision. We admit that those KIEMS have the same serial number. It was an error that originated at the time of the serialisation.”

“But the KIEMS kits have different identifiers, IP addresses, IMEI, polling station,” Somane stated.

His presentation came against the backdrop of a heated debate between Wafula Chebukati’s counsels and Raila Odinga’s lawyers.

Raila’s lawyers had claimed that IEBC used the same KIEMS Kits in more than one polling station; something that raised serious questions on the integrity of the election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.