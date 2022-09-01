Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – President-Elect William Ruto has received a big boost after Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

The MP was elected on the KANU party ticket which is a part of Azimio One Kenya Alliance led by Raila Odinga.

On Thursday, Ruto welcomed Kamket to Kenya Kwanza Alliance and said he is ready to work with him for the sake of development in Tiaty.

“Working together is imperative for the full realization of the economic objectives we promised the people of Kenya. I am pleased to welcome Tiaty MP William Kamket to Kenya Kwanza,” Ruto stated on his Twitter page.

This is a big blow to Raila Odinga since with Kamket joining the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the Azimio coalition will have a herculean task of producing the Speaker of the National Assembly, which is a contest between Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula(Kenya Kwanza) and Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka(Azimio).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.