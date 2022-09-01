Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow at the Supreme Court after an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) lawyer accused John Githongo of lying to the court.

In cementing his case at the Supreme Court, Raila Odinga had heavily relied on evidence by Githongo, who claimed in his affidavit that 56 hackers compromised IEBC servers and uploaded Forms 34A.

Responding to Githongo’s affidavit, Mahat Somane, who is a Harvard-trained constitutional lawyer, said what Githongo provided to the court were fake logs that were used during the 2017 Presidential election petition.

Somane also said the other logs that Githongo provided only showed in-house activity within the system and did not show anything to suggest that the system was hacked.

He concluded by saying that the IEBC systems were not hacked despite over 380 million people across the world accessing it.

