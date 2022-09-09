Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Azimio one Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after his key lieutenants from Kisii County dumped Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) for President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Former Kisii County Governor, James Ongwae, on Friday morning, led at least eight ex-MPs from Kisii and Nyamira County for a “partnership” meeting with Ruto.

The move could expose Raila’s grip on Kisii politics after decades of dominance in the region.

“We have had a fruitful meeting with the President-elect and told him that we are ready to work with him and support his government,” Ongwae stated.

The former governor, a key ally of Raila, led the delegation that included ex-Kisii Woman representative Janet Ong’era.

Ongera is the former ODM executive director and a key ally of Raila. She lost the Kisii seat to Doris Donya of Wiper.

Other leaders are; Ex-MPs Jimmy Angwenyi(Kitutu Chache North), Zepedeo Opere(Bonchari) Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango), Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) and Stephen Manoti(Bobasi).

