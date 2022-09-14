Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after one of his lieutenants in the Ukambani region dumped him for President William Ruto.

Speaking on Saturday, Mwingi North Member of Parliament, Paul Nzengu, said that he is ready to work with Ruto’s government despite being in Azimio.

He said this is to ensure his constituents benefit from national government services.

“I recognize William Ruto as Kenya’s new president and when I start cooperating with his government, no one should brand me a defector from Azimio because it’s all for the benefit of my people,” Nzegu said.

He lauded his constituents for re-electing him during the August polls.

Nzengu said he was ready to serve all his constituents diligently and indiscriminately without fear or favour.

“I am thankful and really humbled by your having confidence in my leadership and giving me a second chance as you MP,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.