Friday, September 2, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has suffered a major blow after Development Empowerment Party (DEP) which was led by former Meru County Governor Kiraitu Murungi, dumped his coalition and joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by President-elect William Ruto.

Announcing the defection on Friday, Ruto said he is ready to work with all DEP leaders to ensure the interests of Kenyans overrides our personal or party interests

“Their resolve to work with us is an indication that leaders agree that the interests of Kenyans override our personal or party interests,” Ruto stated when receiving them.

This is what Ruto wrote on his Facebook page.

“We welcome the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) to Kenya Kwanza. Their resolve to work with us is an indication that leaders agree that the interests of Kenyans override our personal or party interests.

Received the leadership of DEP at the Karen Office, Nairobi, led by former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Leaders present were Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula, Salim Mvurya, Aden Duale, Cecily Mbarire, Justin Muturi, Lenny Kivuti, Kathuri Murungi, Moses Kirima, Mugambi Rindikiri, Mithika Linturi, John Muchiri and Elizabeth Karambu.

Others were Alexander Mundigi (Senator, Embu), John Paul (Igembe South), Julius Taitumu (Igembe North), John Mutunga (Tigania West), Moses Kirima (Central Imenti), John Mukunji (Manyatta), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), Geoffrey Ruku (Mbeere North), Nebert Muriuki (Mbeere South), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha Town), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), Justus Mugo (Deputy Governor, Embu) and more than 40 MCAs from Meru and Embu Counties,”

