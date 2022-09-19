Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Best Luxury Hotels in Nairobi for a Break from the Big City

Photo by Valeriia Bugaiova on Unsplash

Nairobi is a dynamic, bustling, and hectic city. With plenty of things to do, including the Nairobi National Park and the National Museums of Kenya, it’s a favourite city for people travelling around East Africa or tourists landing in the city before taking a safari tour.

But, like all big cities, sometimes you need a break from Nairobi – an oasis where you can relax and recharge. If you’re looking for the best luxury hotels in Nairobi, you need to search no further – we’ve put them all together in this blog post!

Giraffe Manor

There’s nowhere on earth quite like Giraffe Manor – and it’s become much more popular in recent years, partially thanks to TikTok videos. Although it’s home to giraffes aplenty, this hotel is actually very close to central Nairobi, so it’s a perfect base to use while you explore the rest of the city. That being said, you won’t feel like it while you’re staying here – it’s set on an estate in acres of grassland!

Onto the main event, the giraffes! While Giraffe Manor may not have a deluxe pool or spa, it does have the adorable tall animals that you can quite literally feed from your window. When you stay at Giraffe Manor, you’ll be staying with the giraffes themselves – and can base your whole experience around them.

The rooms are luxurious but have a 1930s style (which is when the building was constructed). Rooms are typically rented on a full-board basis, so all of your meals and most drinks will be included. The rate also includes transport from the airport and around the local area.

It’s a one-of-a-kind experience, and if you’re looking for somewhere to not only relax and unwind in Nairobi, but also spend time with possibly one of the most adorable animals on the planet, put staying at Giraffe Manor right at the top of your bucket list!

Hemingways Nairobi

Hemingways is a mock-historic luxury hotel in Kenya’s capital. Named after the writer Ernest Hemingway, who spent some time in the country in the 1930s, this hotel is another retreat from the big city, being close to the Giraffe Centre, Nairobi National Park and the home of Karen Blixen, who wrote Out of Africa.

While Hemingways certainly appears old-worldly, it was actually only built back in 2013. However, it mimics a manor from colonial times and has a historic charm while still being kitted out with all the mod cons you’ll need for a comfortable stay. All rooms have balconies and are a very comfortable size.

The biggest appeal of Hemingways is the rest of the estate – enjoy the outdoor pool, take walks around the gardens, and try out the steam room and sauna. There’s also a small gym. The on-site restaurant has something for everyone, with food from Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Safari Park Hotel

Sitting on the northern outskirts of Nairobi, about a half-hour drive from the city, is the Safari Park Hotel, a favorite place for hosting weddings, conferences and other events – and also a wonderful spot for a holiday.

What really sets this hotel apart is its fantastic entertainment facilities. Even though there are plenty of online casinos that are accessible in Kenya, Safari Park Hotel hosts a land-based casino venue offering a captive gambling experience. The huge resort also encompasses two beautiful outdoor swimming pools, a health club with a gym, a beauty salon and tennis courts, a conference venue, and wedding rooms.

You can choose from deluxe rooms, suites, and apartments when you stay here – rooms feature four poster beds and high-quality carved wooden furniture. There are also a whopping five restaurants and bars, including Chiyo, a Japanese and Korean restaurant and La Piazzetta, an Italian eatery.

Sarova Stanley

If you want to be in the heart of the action, the five-star Sarova Stanley is right in central Nairobi and has everything you need for a comfortable stay. Rooms are a little dated, but still have all the mod cons you’ll need, including comfy beds and opulent private bathrooms with complimentary toiletries.

On the fifth floor, you’ll find the Pool Deck Restaurant. As the name suggests, this hotel overlooks the pool and serves casual buffet food. There’s also the Thai Chi restaurant, dishing up Thai classics, and the Thorn Tree Cafe.

While you’re here, don’t miss the Stanley Health Club. It boasts a gym, sauna and steam bath and is the perfect way to re-energize after exploring the city.

The Boma Nairobi

Step into a world of luxury when you stay at The Boma Nairobi, located in the south of the city. With modern rooms and suites featuring excellent air conditioning, soundproof walls, a phone docking station (so you can stream whatever music you like!), as well as squashy beds and deluxe bathrooms, you’re guaranteed a comfortable stay here.

Enjoy a concierge service and 24-hour reception, so you can rest assured that there will always be someone to answer any questions. Rates also include airport drop-off and pick-up.

There’s a refreshing and scenic outdoor pool, which is the perfect place to take a dip, and a spa nearby with a sauna and steam room. For dining, you can sample various international dishes at Johari Restaurant or opt for more casual dining at Tembo Bistro.

Whether you’re visiting the Kenyan capital for business or are spending a few days here after exploring the rest of the country, this list of luxury hotels in Nairobi should have helped you to figure out where to stay!

While the city centre is wonderful, some of these hotels on the outskirts are fantastic oases where you can enjoy the wonder of nature and spend some time recharging after exploring the city.

Alternatively, opt for a five-star hotel in the city centre to have all of Nairobi’s best attractions right on your doorstep!