Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 30, 2022 – A man identified as Bernard Otok has been exposed as a notorious conman.

He has been using a fake photo claiming that his wife is admitted in the ICU after being involved in an accident and begging for money from the public.

Otok poses as a journalist working for the Star newspaper and camps in big hotels looking for gullible people to defraud.

A friend revealed that he faked his mother’s death and collected money from his colleagues to organize the ‘burial’.

They later learnt that he was lying.

Otok was unmasked on Facebook by friends and exposed badly.

Check out his photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.