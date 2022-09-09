Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 September 2022 – Mike Sonko’s firstborn daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, is enjoying raising her two kids as a single mother after breaking with up with her baby daddies.

She praised single parenting after a fan asked her how it has been raising her two daughters as a single mother during a question and answer session.

The mother of two said being a single mother is the best thing that happened to her.

“It is such a beautiful journey trust me, always accept that you will not always be right, and accept to be corrected as a mother.

“Always put your children first before making any decision and be patient with yourself, you are doing the best you can,” she responded.

Saumu has had tumultuous relationships that have had dramatic ends.

The most dramatic of these relationships played out when she dated her two baby daddies Ben Gatu and former Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip.

