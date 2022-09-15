Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – A beggar was filmed carrying a “baby” while begging for alms on the streets but it was soon discovered that it is a stuffed baby.

A video shared online shows the moment the beggar approached passengers in a private car and began asking them for help, with a baby in her arm.

The passengers immediately suspected the baby was not real so they asked the beggar to show the child’s face.

The beggar was reluctant to but they kept insisting that they wanted to see the baby’s face before giving her money.

The beggar then pulled back the clothes covering the baby to reveal that what is beneath is just more clothes.

This happened in Nigeria

Watch the video below.