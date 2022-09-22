Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, September 22, 2022 – A popular beauty influencer has been threatened with a six-year jail sentence for using Instagram in Russia.
Veronika Loginova, 18, who runs a beauty and fashion account, has been accused of “extremist activity”.
According to the influencer, two state prosecutors called at her home claiming she “stands out too much”.
In a post to her followers, the influencer said: “This can now happen to anyone in Russia.
“Any day prosecutors can come to your house. I never touched politics and now I face six years in jail for running an Instagram account.”
Veronika was accused of “extremism” by “performing actions to attract users to social networks Facebook and Instagram”.
She said: “I am going to get to the bottom of it and to cover it here. Thankfully, I have the support from people who understand that this is not normal.
“This is totally f****d up, and I want as many people as possible to know about this story. And while we don’t speak about such things, I will still speak.”
A Moscow court banned Instagram and Facebook in March during a crackdown on western social media giants.
Meta, the parent company which owns Facebook and Instagram, was classed as “extremist” in response to the company’s relaxing of hate-speech towards Russian soldiers.
Russia has now created its own version of the app called Rossgram, after the ban left influencers in tears.
