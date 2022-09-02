Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, September 2, 2022 – British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, presented fake evidence at the Supreme Court.

In a report authored by BBC journalists Peter Mwai and Jack Horton, the London-based media house stated that Raila’s lawyers had requested a recount of 41 polling stations where they had claimed that their numbers were reduced and increased to President-elect William Ruto.

An independent audit carried out by the journalists and the Judiciary registrar showed that there were no numbers that were increased and the results at the portal matched with one at the ballot boxes.

“We were then able to compare the original document with the one officially uploaded by the electoral commission to see if the vote totals were different. They were all the same,”

“The photos that were sent to us, apart from one, are in colour with a purple certification stamp clearly visible. So we can be confident they weren’t taken from the commission website, where all the images are in black and white,” the journalist stated in the publication in the BBC online portal.

The journalists concluded by saying, “We have approached Mr. Odinga’s team to provide documentary evidence of this alleged manipulation, but none has been forthcoming,”

The Kenyan DAILY POST