Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 27 September 2022 – Basketball Wives star, Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter, Kayla Bailey.

Brooke, 45, paid tribute to her daughter Kayla, 25, in a heartfelt Instagram post along with a series of photographs.

‘Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon,’ Brooke wrote on Instagram.

Reports claimed Kayla’s cause of death is injuries from a car accident but it is unconfirmed.

The reality TV star mourned her daughter in a series of Instagram stories and shared multiple tributes. Brooke wrote: ‘My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.’

‘Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love, and attention,’ she continued.

‘If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life.’

Brooke also changed the bio in her Instagram, adding another tribute to her daughter, writing, “FOREVER Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”