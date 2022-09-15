Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 15 September 2022 – Deceased Baringo Deputy Governor, Charles Kipng’ok, has been accused of swindling tea farmers millions of shillings.

A Twitter user accused Kipng’ok of conning his grandfather Ksh 240,000 after he supplied tea leaves to a factory where he was a manager.

He reportedly looted millions of shillings after he was promoted to General Manager at Kenya Tea Development Authority (KTDA).

Kipng’ok died after collapsing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport while boarding a plane for Mombasa at 7 pm on Wednesday.

His death comes three weeks after he was sworn in on August 25th.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi confirmed his death and said that he was to depart for Mombasa to attend the induction for newly elected Governors and Deputy Governors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.