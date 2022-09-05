Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 4, 2022 – Barack Obama, Chadwick Boseman, Adele, and Eminem won Emmy Awards on Saturday, September 3.

Obama won the best narrator Emmy for his work on the Netflix documentary series, “Our Great National Parks.”

The five-part show, which features national parks from around the globe, is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, “Higher Ground.”

The Emmy Award is in addition to his two Grammys, meaning he’s halfway to an EGOT.

Barack Obama previously won Grammy Awards for his audiobook reading of two of his memoirs, “The Audacity of Hope” and “A Promised Land.” Michelle Obama won her own Grammy for reading her audiobook in 2020.

EGOT refers to a special category of entertainers who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. To date, 17 people have done it.

Barack Obama is the second president to have an Emmy. Dwight D. Eisenhower was given a special Emmy Award in 1956.

The late Chadwick Boseman also won an Emmy for his voice work.

The Black Panther actor won for outstanding character voiceover for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios animated show “What If…?”

On the show, Boseman voiced his Black Panther character T’Challa in an alternate universe where he becomes Star-Lord from “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

It was one of the last projects for Boseman, who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43.

Adele also got her first Emmy win, meaning she is just one award away from an EGOT.

Adele won the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) Emmy for her CBS special “One Night Only”. This means the award-winning song writer is one step closer to EGOT status.

She now has an Emmy, several Grammys, and an Oscar. All Adele needs now is a Tony and she’ll have the full collection and join the elite group of artists who have managed to win all four.

Eminem also won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, although his was for the live version; Adele’s was pre-recorded.

Eminem, Dre and the rest of the SB gang are all Emmy winners now for their Halftime Show performance earlier this year.

This means Eminem is just a T away from EGOT.

His longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, noted that on Twitter.